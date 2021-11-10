First investor approved for joint Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park in Bình Định

Representatives of Bình Định province grant an investment licence to Kurz International Holdings GMBH from Germany. Photo courtesy of Becamex VSIP Bình Định BÌNH ĐỊNH — Kurz International Holdings GMBH from Germany has been granted an investment licence for a hi-tech coating and thin film project worth US$40 million at the Becamex Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Bình Định. Kurz International are the first foreign investor to be approved at the 1,425 ha park in the central coastal province. It comes just one year after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the park owner Becamex Bình Định Joint-Stock Company. The project will be built on 12 ha with a total capacity of supplying 15 million square metres of hi-tech film and coating products. It's expected to begin operation from the second quarter of 2023. The project highlights the efforts of local authorities, investors and the park owner in land clearance and infrastructure preparations, despite the delays and setbacks caused by COVID-19. According to the Bình Định economic zone administration, the Becamex VSIP Bình Định – the areas first industrial, urban and service zone – was developed thanks to a total investment of VNĐ3.3 trillion ($142.1 million). It is a part… Read full this story

