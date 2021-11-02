Finance ministry works on corporate bond market development

Bonds of an enterprise. Corporate bonds are an important capital channel for enterprises. Photo chinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance is taking measures to better develop the corporate bond market safely and effectively. Accordingly, the ministry is drafting a circular to establish a private corporate bond market for professional securities investors. It is also upgrading a corporate bond information page and a listing and trading system of corporate bonds. In order to strengthen the inspection and supervision of the corporate bond market, the ministry has directed the State Securities Commission to inspect the supply and demand of corporate bonds at ten securities companies in October 2021. The ministry also inspected enterprises, whose bond issuance was large or without collateral and had weak financial strength, to give timely warnings to investors and service providers. To enhance the transparency in capital mobilisation through bond issuance, the ministry is considering a proposal to amend Decree No 153/2020/NĐ-CP on the offering and trading of corporate bonds in the domestic and international markets to limit enterprises from issuing a large amount of bonds without using the mobilised capital to serve production and business. According to experts, the Vietnamese corporate bond market has room to expand in the future as… Read full this story

