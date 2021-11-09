Workers at a factory at the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Around 1,355 businesses, or 96 per cent of tenants in industrial parks and export processing zones have resumed operations since the lockdown was lifted on October 1, according to the HCM City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority. Almost all their workers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the disease, Hứa Quốc Hưng, head of HEPZA, said. Businesses have replaced the model of workers living onsite with safe workplace requirements, strictly complying with the Ministry of Health's 5K protocol and maintaining social distancing of at least one metre. Some 50 COVID cases are reported daily at factories in IPs and EPZs, accounting for 0.02 per cent of labourers. Periodic COVID testing of workers is not mandatory, but businesses do tests once a week to quickly detect infections and quarantine patients to prevent broader outbreaks. Datalogic Việt Nam Co. Ltd. at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Thủ Đức City tests for more than 800 workers every week though all are fully vaccinated. It spends more than VNĐ200 million (US$8,700) for COVID testing every week. The hi-tech park last week set up a 200-bed… Read full this story

Factories in HCM City industrial zones adopt COVID safety regulations have 285 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.