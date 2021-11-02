Ethnic groups’ fashion to hit the catwalk in Malaysia

A model showcasing the fashion of the Cơ Tu ethnic group of Việt Nam. Six traditional outfits from ethnic groups in Việt Nam will be highlighted at the online 'TENUN Fashion Week 2021′ in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia on December 5. Photo courtesy of Kelvin Chan Photography QUẢNG NAM — Six traditional outfits of Việt Nam will be displayed at an online fashion week in Kuching, Malaysia on December 5. The outfits, from the Cơ Tu, Giẻ Triêng, Ba Na, Ê Đê and Ca Dong ethnic groups, will be part of a showcase highlighting Việt Nam’s traditional weaving at the 'TENUN Fashion Week 2021′. The online fashion event will involve 44 weaving communities from different countries in Southeast Asia, promoting a unique collection of traditional weaving products. The Japanese non-governmental organisation Foundation for International Development/Relief (FIDR) started the Traditional Weaving Network in the Central Highlands (TWeN), selecting the best collections to join the ASEAN-area fashion event. The collection from TWeN, as well as other groups from ASEAN countries, will be on TENUN’s website and social media sites from November 15-17. The outfits will appear on the fashion catwalk. FIDR said it has established TWeN to preserve the cultural values of traditional weaving in… Read full this story

