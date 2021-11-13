Enjoy tonnes of great privileges daily when using HDBank-Vietjet Classic credit cards

HDBank Vietjet Classic co-branded credit cards offer many elite privileges to customers, including 3 per cent cashback when buying Vietjet air tickets at http://www.vietjetair.com. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY — HDBank and Vietjet have rolled out a Classic co-branded credit card line with many new and attractive incentives, offering exceptional financial – airline service experiences across the country and globally. In addition to total security in the form of an EMV chip and 3D – Secure payment authentication technology, HDBank Vietjet Classic VISA co-branded credit cards also offer customers several other privileges such as 45 days interest-free credit, preferential treatment when paying for Vietjet air tickets and easy management and control of all spending through monthly transaction statements and SMS Banking services. Customers only need to pay the minimum outstanding balance of 3 per cent a month, an attractive figure compared to other credit cards in the market. Also, every day customers using HDBank Vietjet Classic co-branded cards can enjoy great incentives from HDBank’s 'Happy Zone' promotion programme and Visa, like cashback, discounts and reward points or valuable gifts when shopping, travelling, dining, and using spa services. HDBank offers a Vascara e-voucher worth VNĐ100,000 (US$4.4) to every new… Read full this story

