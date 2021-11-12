Enhanced digital training for farmers and small vendors in Việt Nam

Hoàng Văn Chiến, deputy director of MoIT's Trade Promotion Department, speaking about the application of IT and digital transformation in Việt Nam. — VN\A/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry (MoIT) is enhancing digital training support for farmers and small vendors, in response to the seemingly permanent shift towards online retail trading, caused by the pandemic. Supported by cooperation with leading international e-commerce enterprises, the plan was announced at the “International Conference on Promoting IT Application and Digital Transformation in Việt Nam” in Hà Nội yesterday. The two-day conference, held both in-person and online, was attended by more than 1,400 delegates, including Vietnamese and foreign IT enterprises, technology-related companies and associated domestic and foreign business associations. Deputy Director of the Department, Hoàng Văn Chiến, told the conference: "IT application and digital transformation in trade promotion are strategic activities." Chiến said they had become more effective than traditional trade promotion activities such as fairs, seminars and conferences. These activities ceased almost entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department said it had since used digital technology for most of the promotion activities. MoIT had also worked with domestic and foreign IT providers to assist businesses in finding digital solutions to business constraints. So… Read full this story

