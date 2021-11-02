Dramatic fall in cases in HCM City on Tuesday

Samples being taken for testing in Ninh Hiệp Commune, Gia Lâm District of Hà Nội, after a new local case was reported on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — For the first time in many months, HCM City does not top the list of localities with the most new daily cases in the country. The Ministry of Health reported 5,637 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a further 74 deaths. Đồng Nai reported the highest number of domestic cases with 858, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (780), HCM City (682), Kiên Giang, Bạc Liêu (316), An Giang (314). Hà Nội recorded 56 new cases. Other cases were found in Tiền Giang (202), Sóc Trăng (165), Bình Thuận (164), Cần Thơ (146), Tây Ninh (131), Long An (116), Bắc Ninh (115), Hà Giang (93), Đồng Tháp (91), Ninh Thuận (89), Đắk Lắk (80), Gia Lai (74), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (67), Trà Vinh (67), Cà Mau (62), Phú Thọ (59), Vĩnh Long (50), Bến Tre (47), Hậu Giang (46), Thanh Hóa (45), Bình Định (40), Nghệ An (36), Khánh Hòa (26), Hà Nam (21), Lâm Đồng (20), Bắc Giang (17), Bình Phước (13),… Read full this story

