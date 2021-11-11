Discover the famous flora and fauna of Nà Hẩu Nature Reserve

The Nà Hẩu Nature Reserve, nestled in an ancient forest. — Photo petrotimes.vn By Thanh Giang Nà Hẩu Nature Reserve might not be well known, but could be soon. With a rich and diversified flora and fauna ecosystem, this reserve might just be the northern province of Yên Bái’s best-kept secret. The reserve can be reached from Mậu A Town, Văn Yên District. Following the Red River towards Đại Sơn Commune about 30km southwest, the Nà Hẩu Nature Reserve is nestled in a large, ancient forest. It is majestic and mysterious thanks to the fresh and pure air that rustles through the trees. Nà Hẩu Nature Reserve is spread out over four communes; Đại Sơn, Mỏ Vàng, Nà Hẩu and Phong Dụ Thượng, covering over 16,000ha. The core of the reserve however lies in Nà Hẩu Commune. The reserve resembles a basin, created by narrow valleys and high mountains with many streams. The average height ranges from 600m to 7,000m above sea level. The temperature and humidity here are good for the growth, allowing an abundance of plant and animal life to flourish. The broadleaf evergreen forests are relatively intact and many streams and waterfalls flow all year round. The forest… Read full this story

