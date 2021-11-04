Classic Antigone set for Hà Nội stage

‘Antigone’ will be performed by LucTeam Theatre at Việt Nam Youth Theatre on November 6 and 14. Photos LucTeam Theatre HÀ NỘI – LucTeam Theatre will be the first team performing Antigone on Saturday under a theatre project to popularise the work by Sophocles – one of classical Athens’ greatest playwrights. Antigone was written by Sophocles in the 5th century BC. Antigone belongs to the family of Oedipus, and the story takes root from the scramble of her two brothers who both want the power of the crown. Both die in battle, and successor King Creon decides that the brother who protected the city must be buried, while the other brother, who attacked the city, is not worthy of a grave. But when Antigone disobeys the law and buries her brother, she defies the King's law and is sentenced to death. The play is about this ever-recurrent conflict between positive law and natural law, between authority and universal order. It exposes the dangers of absolute rule and implies that there must be an alternative order to tyranny. "I want young audiences to enjoy the play," said director Trần Lực, from LucTeam Ttheatre. "The play is really a tragedy focusing on conflicting ideologies. Antigone and the king do not recognise that… Read full this story

