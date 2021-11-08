City deploys more mobile medical stations, quick response teams against COVID

A house in HCM City's Phú Nhuận District with a COVID-19 patient under self-isolation. The city is deploying more mobile medical stations as the number of new daily cases has again begun to rise slightly. — Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — Areas in HCM City with a rising number of COVID-19 cases are having to deploy more mobile medical stations and quick response teams. In the last two weeks, the number of new cases have been picking up again, with some days seeing more than 1,000, according to Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh Châu, deputy director of the Department of Health. This is partly due to many unvaccinated and partly vaccinated people returning from provinces to work, he said. The HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) sent officials to two wards in Hóc Môn District on November 5 to investigate the rising number of cases and has instructed the district medical centre to quickly handle its new COVID clusters. The department sent 15 mobile medical stations to the district and instructed a field hospital and rehabilitation centre in Tân Phú District to admit severe cases from Hóc Môn. The city is deploying more quick response teams and mobile medical stations at districts with a rising… Read full this story

