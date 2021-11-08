Worker loading products on a conveyor belt at Hà Tiên 1’s plant. Photo vicem.vn HÀ NỘI — Although sales are positive, rising input costs are weighing on cement enterprises' business results in the third quarter. In the first nine months of 2021, the whole cement industry exported 32,687 million tonnes of cement and clinker, with an export turnover of US$1.25 trillion, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year and 20.9 per cent, respectively, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. In August and September, Việt Nam exported 4 – 4.3 million tonnes of cement each month, a sharp increase compared to the volume of 3.5 million tonnes in July and and 2.77 million tonnes in June. The third quarter was also the peak period of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Lương Đức Long, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Cement Association (VNCA) said that cement exports rose sharply in the past two months because major export markets such as the European Union (EU), Canada, US and China have returned to normal operation. Therefore demand for cement increased, while product prices also inched higher. Currently, Việt Nam is fifth biggest cement producer in the world, after China, India, US and Russia. The rise in cement… Read full this story

Cement companies' profit poor in Q3 despite higher prices, better sales have 281 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.