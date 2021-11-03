Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line to begin commercial operation before November 10

A train runs on a section of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line According to the deputy minister, the ministry and the Hanoi authorities met on November 1 to discuss issues related to the handover and reception of the project, including documents for the two sides to sign at the handover ceremony of the project. The quality assessment results of the metro line were approved by the State Council for Acceptance of Construction Projects on October 29. It was the final step for the project to begin commercial operation. In a related move, the Government Office has just announced the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh at the meeting on the approval of the project’s evaluation for putting it into operation. The Deputy PM requested that the Hanoi authorities, in coordination with related agencies, thoroughly examine the operation plan, and design plans on transit connections to facilitate people’s movement using public transport options. He also required the implementation of Covid-19 prevention and control measures; ensuring of traffic safety; and the provision of full and clear information related to the project to the public. The line, which runs from Cat Linh in Ba Dinh district to Ha Dong district,… Read full this story

