Cashless Day 2021 opens in Hanoi

The kick-off ceremony for the event, themed “A smart touch – Stimulate shopping demand”, draws a number of local businesses and consumers. The Cashless Day 2021 event is open in Hanoi, with the aim to promote the habit of using non-cash payment as well as stimulate consumer demand. It also targeted retaining the city's second position in the national annual E-Commerce Index. The kickoff ceremony of the event “Cashless Day 2021”. HNT Photo Addressing at the event, Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Acting Director of Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade said: The event will focus on introducing the benefits of cashless payment for local consumers making payment at shopping centers, supermarkets, and convenience store chains as well as paying bills of electricity, water, telecommunications, and healthcare in the city. The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade hoped that a series of events will attract a large number of people and foster cashless payment when trading and shopping, giving businesses more incentive to promote e-commerce development, she added. Since the pandemic began, consumers’ shopping and payment habits have altered dramatically, according to Dang Tuyet Dung, Country Managef for Visa Vietnam and Laos. The reasons why customers choose contactless and online payment are… Read full this story

