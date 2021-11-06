CapitaLand Development unveils luxury residences in Hanoi, HCM City with first-in-market features

VFCD 2021 to explore the creative future of Viet Nam Foreign expert living in Hanoi shared that: "GS1 is my selection because of its high-class green living standards” Risk management material to increase efficiency of solar power projects CT GROUP doubly wins in “Oscar” Awards for Real Estate in Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2021 Van Don International Airport meets AHA international standards for health safety HCM CITY – CapitaLand Development (CLD), the development arm of CapitaLand Group, has unveiled the designs of two of its upcoming luxury residential developments – Heritage West Lake in Hanoi and DEFINE in HCM City. Heritage West Lake is co-developed with Hien Duc Group, and DEFINE with the Thien Duc Trading – Construction Company Limited. They feature multiple first-in-market amenities such as private lift lobby for all units, a heated rooftop swimming pool and an automated smart car parking system. Sales of the two residential developments are expected to be launched in 1Q 2022. The 173-unit Heritage West Lake is CLD's first luxury residential development in Hanoi Situated in the prestigious Tay Ho District, the 173-unit Heritage West Lake is CLD's first luxury residential development in the city. From Heritage West Lake, residents can enjoy stunning waterfront views… Read full this story

