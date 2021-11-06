A COVID-19 check point in Cao Bằng Province. Photo: moh.gov.vn CAO BẰNG – The northern border province of Cao Bằng on Friday recorded its first-ever COVID-19 case since the pandemic hit the country early last year. The infection was detected in Na Sai village in Yên Thọ Commune of Bảo Lâm District. The patient is a 20-year-old man returning from the northern province of Bắc Ninh on October 31. He worked for a buffet restaurant in Nam Sơn District, Bắc Ninh Province. On November 3, he received a call from the restaurant’s manager who said he had close contact with a COVID-19-infected employee there. After taking RT-PCT test, he was confirmed positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on November 4.

Cao Bằng Province reports first-ever COVID-19 case have 261 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.