Breeding shrimp under the super-intensive farming method in Hoà Tân Commune in Cà Mau Province's Cà Mau City. – VNA/VNS Photo Kim Há CÀ MAU – The southernmost province of Cà Mau has strengthened regulations on the use of Cà Mau geographical indication for its black tiger shrimp to protect the rights of shrimp breeders and consumers. The province, the country's largest shrimp producer, was granted the Cà Mau geographical indication for black tiger shrimp in September by the National Office of Intellectual Property. The province's Department of Science and Technology is in charge of managing the Cà Mau geographical indication for black tiger shrimp. The department has issued regulations that define the responsibilities and rights of organisations and individuals in their activities to control geographical indication usage. The regulations cover procedures and guidance for inspecting the use of geographical indications to ensure the origin, quality, and reputation of the province's black tiger shrimp. It includes regulations on breeding and processing the shrimp, shrimp seed origin and geographical breeding areas, and the quality of end shrimp products bearing the Cà Mau geographical indication. The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has more than 300,000ha of aquaculture, including 280,000ha of shrimp, according to the province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The province's… Read full this story

Cà Mau tightens regulations on use of geographical indication for black tiger shrimp have 349 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.