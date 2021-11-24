Cà Mau tightens regulations on use of geographical indication for black tiger shrimp

Breeding shrimp under the super-intensive farming method in Hoà Tân Commune in Cà Mau Province's Cà Mau City. – VNA/VNS Photo Kim Há CÀ MAU – The southernmost province of Cà Mau has strengthened regulations on the use of Cà Mau geographical indication for its black tiger shrimp to protect the rights of shrimp breeders and consumers. The province, the country's largest shrimp producer, was granted the Cà Mau geographical indication for black tiger shrimp in September by the National Office of Intellectual Property. The province's Department of Science and Technology is in charge of managing the Cà Mau geographical indication for black tiger shrimp. The department has issued regulations that define the responsibilities and rights of organisations and individuals in their activities to control geographical indication usage. The regulations cover procedures and guidance for inspecting the use of geographical indications to ensure the origin, quality, and reputation of the province's black tiger shrimp. It includes regulations on breeding and processing the shrimp, shrimp seed origin and geographical breeding areas, and the quality of end shrimp products bearing the Cà Mau geographical indication. The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has more than 300,000ha of aquaculture, including 280,000ha of shrimp, according to the province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The province's… Read full this story
- Tuesday's Best Deals: Black Friday OLED Sale, Under Armour, Razor Scooters, and More
- Can anybody stop Tiger at Augusta?
- There Are More Tiger Types Than We Thought, New Genetic Analysis Reveals
- PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem paints rosy picture for golf in wake of Tiger Woods scandal
- Ashley Samson says she's paid a heavy price for outing Tiger Woods' affair with Rachel Uchitel
- Equality putters along with Tiger Woods in Augusta where James Brown, Rebels stand side by side
- Tiger Woods tees off to cheering crowd at Augusta National as he returns to golf at the Masters
- As health officials consider vaping regulations, here’s what you need to know about e-cigarettes
- MAN BEHIND THE TIGER. Hank Haney has Woods swinging for the record book
- Man behind the Tiger
Cà Mau tightens regulations on use of geographical indication for black tiger shrimp have 349 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.