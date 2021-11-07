Building safer schools for LGBTIQ+ people

The online event “For safer schools for LGBTIQ+ people” was held in Hà Nội on Saturday. — Photo Courtesy of the organisers HÀ NỘI — A safer education environment for LGBTIQ+ students is essential to create a more resilient and inclusive Việt Nam, said UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Christian Manhart at an event in Hà Nội on Saturday. The discussion between representatives from the education sector, international organisations, and activists, was part of the 2021 UN Free & Equal Campaign (UNFE) in Việt Nam. It was run by the United Nations (UN) in Việt Nam, in partnership with the University of Education – Việt Nam National University (VNU-UEd) and the Việt Nam Network of Young Key Affected Population (VYKAP). The campaign embraces current and future teachers as important agents of change, making efforts to engage with hundreds of trainee teachers to enhance their understanding of SOGIESC (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics) concepts. It also encourages educators to integrate these topics into their teaching, which will ultimately result in safer learning environments for all students. “The event showed a strengthened partnership between the VNU-UEd, VYKAP and the UN in Việt Nam”, said Christian Manhart, UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam. “United in a common belief that supporting a safer… Read full this story

