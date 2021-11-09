Binh Duong calls for stronger investment from RoK

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said after returning to the “new normal,” local authorities have called for foreign investment towards creating a new wave of development. Besides promoting socio-economic development, Binh Duong also actively expands bilateral and multilateral cooperation in many fields. The locality has so far established bilateral cooperation with 10 foreign localities and is an official member and reliable partner of three international organizations namely the world's Intelligent Community Forum (ICF), the Asian Economic Cooperation Horasis Forum, and The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA). In its development strategy, Binh Duong will continue to implement the project “Binh Duong Innovation Zone,” which will focus on planning a science and technology industrial park, a creative start-up ecosystem, promoting balanced economic development, increasing the proportion of services, especially cross-border e-commerce. In the first 10 months of 2021, investors poured 1.92 billion USD in total into 59 new investment projects, 23 existing projects and 155 projects invested in the form of capital contribution and share purchase. As of October 31, Binh Duong was home to 4,008 projects from 65 countries and territories with a total registered capital of 37 billion USD, ranking the… Read full this story

