Banks face pressure of long-term loans

Outstanding loan balance may increase slowly as banks strictly control credit Reducing the ratio Reducing the ratio of short-term funds used for medium- and long-term loans is a mandatory requirement set by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in order to increase the financial safety of the banking system. The ratio was maintained at 40 percent, but has been reduced to 37 percent since October, according to regulations set out in Circular 08/2020/TT-NHNN dated August 14, 2020. The circular was issued more than a year ago, loosening the roadmap for adjusting the ratio of short-term funds used for medium- and long-term loans, to enable banks to lower lending costs and provide preferential rates to aid post-pandemic recovery. Accordingly, the maximum ratio of 40 percent would be applicable until September 30, 2021, then cut to 37 percent from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, 34 percent from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, and 30 percent from October 1, 2023. Financial-banking expert Nguyen Tri Hieu said a three-percent reduction in the ratio of short-term funds used for medium- and long-term loans is significant. It can affect the input and output of capital – the two main components of bank…

