Banks call for increase in foreign-owned shares limit

Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) headquarters in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of TPBank HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Banks’ Association (VNBA) has been calling for an increase in the foreign-owned shares limit in Vietnamese commercial banks, starting with those who have implemented Basel II successfully and are on their way to upgrade to Basel III. VNBA, in a recent meeting with the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), has advocated increasing the foreign-owned shares limit to as much as 30 per cent. The association said during 2017-20, the number of foreign investors in Việt Nam’s 16 commercial banks have jumped from 42 to 90 with a vast majority internationally recognised and deep-pocket investors, who have been bringing their expertise to the table and helping the banks improve their ability to compete internationally and speed up the bad debt handling process. Banking experts, however, said there was still a lot of room to grow for foreign investors as some 15 commercial banks in the country have yet to find their foreign strategic stakeholders, especially during a time when IT and digitalisation have been put at the forefront of the banking industry development agenda. Commercial banks have voiced concerns over the challenges they faced… Read full this story

