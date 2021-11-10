Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu launches e-commerce portal for tourism

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province has opened an e-commerce portal for tourism at dulichbariavungtau.com to provide information about local tourism services and destinations. Photo dulichbariavungtau.com BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has launched an e-commerce portal to provide information about local tourism services and destinations. Tourists can quickly access information on tourism sites, accommodations, food and beverage services, and entertainment and shopping places through the portal at dulichbariavungtau.com. Hotel bookings and itineraries of tours are available on the portal. Trần Thị Thu Hiền, deputy director of the province's Tourism Department, said: "Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has received huge support from the Việt Nam E-Commerce Association to launch the province's e-commerce portal for travel." "In the near future, the province will link its portal with other e-commerce portals for travel across the country and abroad to expand the market and reach out to potential customers.” The department has also announced a plan for a virtual travel expo on the portal in December. The expo themed "Cất Cánh Du Lịch Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu 2021" (Tourism Promotion of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu 2021) shows the province's efforts to revive its tourism sector in the "new normal” and promote the province's tourism products and services. Trịnh Hàng, the department's director, said tourism businesses and agencies… Read full this story

