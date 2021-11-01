Ba Na Hills Golf Club receives prestigious double World Gold Awards for fifth consecutive year

VPBank announces successful sale of its 49 per cent stake in FE Credit to SMBC Group of Japan Sun Marina Town: When world architecture immerses in the beauty of Heritage Bay Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy by laser – An advanced step to replace open surgery method VPBank signs US$100 million loan with JICA and SMBC World Luxury Hotel Awards 2021 honours 5 high-class hotels and resorts of Sun Group On October 29, 2021, Ba Na Hills Golf Club, under Sun Group's investment and IMG Group's management for operation, continued setting records with the double title of the "Best Golf Course in Việt Nam" and the "Best Golf Course in Asia" at World Golf Awards 2021, the most prestigious golf award in the world. This is the fifth consecutive time that Sun Group’s golf course has been honoured with these two prestigious awards. Not only receiving high appreciation from World Golf Awards, the number one reputable golf award in the world, Ba Na Hills Golf Club is also ranked 89th place in the top 100 best golf courses in the world by the famous Golf Digest magazine in 2020. Showing his pride that Ba Na Hills Golf Club continues firmly holding two great awards… Read full this story

