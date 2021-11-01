Ba Na Hills Golf Club receives prestigious double World Gold Awards for fifth consecutive year

VPBank announces successful sale of its 49 per cent stake in FE Credit to SMBC Group of Japan Sun Marina Town: When world architecture immerses in the beauty of Heritage Bay Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy by laser – An advanced step to replace open surgery method VPBank signs US$100 million loan with JICA and SMBC World Luxury Hotel Awards 2021 honours 5 high-class hotels and resorts of Sun Group On October 29, 2021, Ba Na Hills Golf Club, under Sun Group's investment and IMG Group's management for operation, continued setting records with the double title of the "Best Golf Course in Việt Nam" and the "Best Golf Course in Asia" at World Golf Awards 2021, the most prestigious golf award in the world. This is the fifth consecutive time that Sun Group’s golf course has been honoured with these two prestigious awards. Not only receiving high appreciation from World Golf Awards, the number one reputable golf award in the world, Ba Na Hills Golf Club is also ranked 89th place in the top 100 best golf courses in the world by the famous Golf Digest magazine in 2020. Showing his pride that Ba Na Hills Golf Club continues firmly holding two great awards… Read full this story
- Fiddler’s Creek course named to Golfweek’s Top 100 Best Residential Golf Courses in U.S. for 15th consecutive year
- Qatar Airways given four top accolades at prestigious world airlines competition
- 'Didn't see THAT coming!': BBC 'fix' row as Ben Stokes is named Sports Personality of the Year an hour AFTER Gary Lineker called him the 'main award winner' - as host admits: 'I f***ed up!'
- Paul Williams to Receive Johnny Mercer Award at Songwriters Hall of Fame
- Ellen DeGeneres poses with wife Portia de Rossi at the Grammy Awards
- Act of compassion leads to a spot at Bay Hill for Matthews
- Ten years later, Queen Yuna’s iconic crown glitters with transcendent brilliance
- 2014 Grammy awards – as it happened
- Asia-Pacific Quality Organization launches 2020 global quality award
- Field of dreams: heartbreak and heroics at the World Ploughing Championships
Ba Na Hills Golf Club receives prestigious double World Gold Awards for fifth consecutive year have 338 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.