Australia-Việt Nam sharpen focus on economic cooperation

PM Chính and Australian Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison at COP26. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Australia and Việt Nam will accelerate trade and investment levels from 2021-2025, through a new economic strategy bringing the two countries’ burgeoning commercial ties into sharp focus. Announced by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at COP26, the Australia-Viet Nam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy supports Australia and Việt Nam's shared goal to double investment and become top ten trade partners. The Strategy will help both countries take advantage of emerging market opportunities, including in agriculture, energy, services and the digital economy, as the two economies recover from the impacts of COVID-19. The development of the Strategy represents close collaboration and considerable work by both countries, including economic analysis, cross-government consultation and recommendations put forward by business stakeholders. It highlights key sectors in which Việt Nam and Australia are uniquely matched to deepen trade — education, skills and training; resources and energy; agriculture, forestry and fisheries; manufacturing; tourism; science, technology and innovation; digital economy; and other services. Australia's Ambassador to Việt Nam Robyn Mudie said the Strategy will help guide the two countries towards an inclusive and sustainable growth… Read full this story

