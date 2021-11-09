Australia commits additional 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for Việt Nam

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne committed an additional 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam while holding talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday during her official visit to Việt Nam. The commitment has increased Australia's vaccine donation to Việt Nam to more than 7.8 million doses. During their meeting, PM Chính and Foreign Minister Marise Payne agreed to continue to maintain and promote the exchange of all-level delegations while deploying existing co-operation mechanisms in various flexible forms. They also committed to effectively implementing the Việt Nam – Australia Action Programme for the 2020-23 period and Việt Nam – Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES) in order to soon double two-way trade turnover, making the two countries one of each other’s top 10 trading partners. The two sides also agreed to promote co-operation to maximise opportunities in the context of the pandemic in the fields of digital transformation, innovation, economic restructuring and green growth. PM Chính thanked the Australian Government for the donation of vaccines and medical equipment and hoped that Australia would continue to stand side-by-side with Việt Nam in… Read full this story

