Australia and UNICEF give Việt Nam freezers, syringes to aid COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Health Minister Nguyễn Thanh Long and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who was on a trip to Việt Nam, visit some of the freezers donated by Australia to help Việt Nam's vaccination efforts. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Health Ministry on Tuesday received 1,190 freezers, five million syringes and 50,000 safety boxes as part of the Australian Government and UNICEF's efforts to support Việt Nam's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Health Minister Nguyễn Thanh Long, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Robyn Mudie, and UNICEF Việt Nam Representative Rana Flowers took part in the handover ceremony at the National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hà Nội. Long thanked the Australian Government and people as well as the UN children's fund for the valuable support. "In the times of pandemic, the Australian Government has continuously implemented its commitments with regards to supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies to Việt Nam and other countries in the Asia-Pacific via an agreement with UNICEF and its Vaccine Access and Health Security Initiative," the Vietnamese health chief said at the ceremony. He also expressed gratitude for Australia's donation of 5.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 1.5 million

