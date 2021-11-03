AstraZeneca to fulfill Việt Nam’s 30mln vaccine doses order in Nov, signs deal for additional 25mln

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his delegation met with AstraZeneca executives on Monday during his trip to the UK. — Photo from Việt Nam Government Portal GLASGOW — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday has witnessed the signing of various cooperation agreements with AstraZeneca, as part of his trip to the UK to attend the UN Climate Change Conference. The British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company and Vietnamese partners have reached deals on promoting the biopharmaceutical industry in Việt Nam and assisting Việt Nam's COVID-19 response. AstraZeneca is set to invest about VNĐ2 trillion ($90 million) to support Việt Nam's pharmaceutical capacity, giving patients better access to high-quality drugs that are manufactured in Việt Nam. It is expected that over the next ten years there would be three major drugs manufactured in Việt Nam that would be available. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health of Việt Nam, AstraZeneca will choose a partner in Việt Nam to transfer production technology and provide the necessary expertise and technical processes to ensure the AstraZeneca's therapeutic products for non-communicable diseases produced in the country will meet the group’s global standards. This new investment announcement follows AstraZeneca’s VNĐ5 trillion ($220 million) investment in… Read full this story

