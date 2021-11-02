ASEAN youth leaders push sustainable development in region

Four young Vietnamese leaders attending the 2021 ASEAN Youth Fellowship (AYF) in Singapore in October. — Photo AYF 2021 SINGAPORE — Thirty-three ASEAN youth leaders, including four from Việt Nam, have shared their views with the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN on what young people can do to help the region move forward sustainably. The youths, all participants of the 2021 ASEAN Youth Fellowship (AYF), gathered in Singapore from October 27 to 31 for the third edition of the programme, organised by the Singapore International Foundation (SIF) and the National Youth Council Singapore (NYC). "Youths today are passionate and purpose-driven. Many of them want to make a difference through their work and they form an important voice for positive social change in the region. The AYF programme is designed to connect such young leaders and expose them to opportunities for collaboration to build a stronger ASEAN," said Jean Tan, SIF Executive Director. Their suggestions on the role of youths came in response to the Chairman's Statement from the 38th/39th ASEAN Summits. The Statement emphasised the importance of unity in promoting ASEAN's sub-regional development, especially in narrowing the development gap, enhancing ASEAN's regional competitiveness and connectivity, and ensuring sustainable and inclusive development. Reflecting a collective voice… Read full this story

