ASEAN-Australia dialogue promotes women’s empowerment

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks at the event. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Promoting the wide participation of women in peace and security in the region was important and has been often put on the agenda for discussions among ASEAN members, said Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn while addressing the opening of the second ASEAN-Australia Dialogue on Women, Peace and Security via teleconference in Hà Nội on Tuesday. The event, entitled "Women, peace and security: progressing implementation on the road to recovery from COVID-19", was co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Sơn said in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, women and girls were the most vulnerable but played an important role in the fight against the pandemic. Women and girls needed to be considered as a centre of efforts in response to crises and post-crisis recovery. He proposed participants at the meeting discuss practical measures to maintain cooperation on women and on COVID-19 prevention and control and recovery, towards long-term peace and security in the region. Opening the meeting, visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was committed to coordinate with ASEAN to promote the implementation of…

