Art program honors front-line forces in COVID-19 fight

The event was jointly held with by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL), the Ministry of Health, and the Vietnam Television. The program was also organized to hand over awards to winners of the "Giai dieu noi tuyen dau" (Melodies on the front-line) and "Thoi khac kho quen" (Unforgettable moments) contests. The "Melodies on the front-line" contest was co-organized by the VGCL and the Vietnamese Musicians' Association. After 40 days, the organizing panel received 1,296 works from 935 authors. The contest's jury selected 195 works for the second round and 54 works for the final round. The organizing panel handed over 3 second, 6 third, 12 consolation prizes and five thematic awards. The winning works were selected to be performed at the "Vietnam – Desire for peace" program. Meanwhile, the "Unforgettable moments" contest received 45,304 video clips. The organizers honored 16 outstanding individuals and five collectives. At the program, representatives of the Party, State and the organizing panel also presented rewards to Trade Union officials and medical workers, who have made great contribution to COVID-19 prevention and control activities. Translated by Trung Thanh
