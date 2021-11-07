HÀ NỘI — Young contemporary artist AP Nguyễn has invited people into a journey to explore her "personal treasure trove". The "treasure trove", according to the 22-year-old artist, has been accumulated over the years, and shows the objects of her own desires and dreams. It has been entitled Lovecore . Visitors seen at the ‘Lovecore’ exhibition by AP Nguyễn. — Photos courtesy of Manzi Hòn non bộ (Miniature mountains), á o dài (Vietnamese traditional dress), Hạ Long Bay, which appear in the showcase, were selected from AP's ongoing project which started in 2017 when she left Việt Nam to study and live abroad. Inspired by the sites that have become symbols for Vietnamese tourism such as Hạ Long Bay or Ninh Bình Province, and by the long-standing local art form of hòn non bộ, or a mountain with everything in miniature, this series of sculptures acts as portals through which people can look into AP's private world. Traditionally displayed in temples and pagodas, hòn non bộ can now be used as decoration in homes. On the surface of AP's sculptures, however, in place of details usually seen on a conventional hòn non bộ such as live plants and ceramic miniature pagodas, humans and… Read full this story

Art installation displays objects of artist’s dreams have 272 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.