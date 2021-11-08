A sample being taken from a man for COVID-19 testing. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — An additional 7,988 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Monday, bringing the nationwide tally to 976,672. A further 67 deaths were announced, taking the total number of deaths to 22,598. Out of the new cases, 2,237 cases were detected in the community and 34 were imported and quarantined upon arrival. Compared to Sunday, the number of daily cases across the nation has increased by 323. HCM City tops the list again with 1,316 new infections, followed by Đồng Nai Province with 969 and Bình Dương Province with 832. The capital city of Hà Nội reported 111 new cases on Monday. The other infections were found in An Giang (531), Tiền Giang (392), Kiên Giang (363), Tây Ninh (354), Đồng Tháp (351), Bình Thuận (267), Bạc Liêu (229), Cà Mau (222), Cần Thơ (178), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (149), Vĩnh Long (149), Long An (136), Hà Giang (133), Đắk Lắk (133), Khánh Hòa (80), Bình Phước (79), Bến Tre (69), Bắc Ninh (68), Nam Định (67), Đắk Nông (60), Gia Lai (59), Nghệ An (58), Phú Thọ (57), Bắc Giang (56), Hậu Giang (54),… Read full this story

Almost 8,000 new cases reported in Việt Nam on Monday have 270 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.