After lockdown restaurant awakens to cater to puzzled residents

RESTAURANT RESTART: Hanayuki on Đào Tấn Street has a large enough parking space that you don’t have to worry about your vehicle. VNS Photo Mỹ Hà by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà After Hà Nội authorities ended the lockdown and allowed dining services to return, we were all anxious to put on our casual Sunday best to go out for a family meal. Discussion touched upon a steakhouse, a Russian restaurant whose menu looked great with grilled meat on charcoal, and a small place offering delicious sweet treats. “Can we have sashimi?” asked my elder child. “Can I have egg sushi?” And with that all the other options were dropped. Everyone agreed to venture out for some raw fish (so much for cooking). Over time, Hà Nội has accumulated a long list of Japanese restaurants, most of them owned by Vietnamese with local chefs. These restaurants cater to Vietnamese customers with a taste for Japanese food. But Japanese inhabitants in the city usually frequent different restaurants that are generally more specialist, like one that serves only noodles, and another just pancakes. DREAM BOAT: Make a sashimi selection of your own choice. VNS Photo Mỹ Hà A stretch of Kim Mã Street near the city’s Thủ Lệ… Read full this story

