AFD provides loan of 70 million euros for expanded Hòa Bình hydropower plant project

The loan agreement signing ceremony in Hà Nội on November 10. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A concessional loan worth 70 million euros (US$81 million) without government guarantee for the expanded Hòa Bình Hydropower Plant Project was inked on Wednesday between the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group and the French Development Agency (AFD). The project includes two turbines with a combined capacity of 480MW and has a total investment of VNĐ9.22 trillion ($406.7 million), 70 per cent of which is commercial loans, including the 70 million euro loan from the AFD and the rest from domestic commercial banks. Once completed, the expanded plant, located in the northern province of Hòa Bình, will help increase power generation for the northern region and reduce production costs. By optimising water flows, the annual electricity output will be raised by about 495 million kWh, thus helping replace fossil fuel in power generation and cut down greenhouse gas emissions. The new turbines will also help ease the burden on existing ones, helping increase the lifespan of the equipment and save maintenance expenses. The project started in January this year. Its first turbine is scheduled to become operational in the second quarter of 2024 and the second turbine in the… Read full this story

