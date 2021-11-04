A swine of the times – pig production down in An Giang Province

Diseases and falling pig prices are causing difficulties for pig farmers in the southern province of An Giang. — Photo baoangiang.com.vn AN GIANG — Pig breeders in the southern province of An Giang are struggling to deal with the combined impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, diseases in herds and falling pig prices. There are only about 178,000 pigs in the province currently, 60 per cent of numbers before the outbreak. Nguyễn Thanh Đức, Director of the Sub-Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine in Kiên Giang Province, said the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic badly affected livestock production and the market. Prolonged social distancing affected veterinary work, vaccination and disease prevention on livestock and poultry as vets could not get to farms. Furthermore, in some localities, African swine fever has re-emerged, forcing the price of live pigs even further down and causing farmers to heavy financial losses. After the outbreak of African swine fever in the province in 2019, many small farming households stopped raising pigs, causing a sharp decline in the total pig population. African swine fever was first reported a few months ago in a commune in Châu Thành District. The disease has since spread to 16 communes, belonging… Read full this story

