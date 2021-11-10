Hà Nội tests controls on spectators entering Mỹ Đình Stadium ahead of the Việt Nam-Japan Football Match, which will take place on Thursday. Those who bring their identity cards or passports and certificates of full vaccination against COVID-19 with the second shot received at least 14 days prior will be allowed to enter the stadium. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 7,930 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 992,735. There were also 79 fatalities announced on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the number of daily cases has decreased nationally by 221. Just 12 of the new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival. HCM City still tops the list with 1,414 new infections, followed by neighbouring Đồng Nai Province with 848, and Bình Dương Province with 627. The number of infections in other southern provinces remained high, such as An Giang (450), Tây Ninh (435), Tiền Giang (396), Kiên Giang (327), Sóc Trăng (298), Bình Thuận (287), Đồng Tháp (274), Bạc Liêu (234), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (191), Cà Mau (180), Vĩnh Long (157), Cần Thơ (139), Long An (132), Bình Phước (131) and Khánh Hòa (122). Compared to Tuesday, there was an increase in the new… Read full this story

7,930 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Wednesday have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.