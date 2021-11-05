Medical staff prepare to take samples for COVID testing in Hà Nôi. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 7,504 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 953,547. There were also 70 fatalities announced on Friday. Compared to Thursday, the number of daily cases has increased nationally by 924.Just 17 of the new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival. Đồng Nai Province tops the list with 953 new infections, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 917, and HCM City with 912. The capital city of Hà Nội reported 91 new cases. The other infections were found in Kiên Giang (477), Bạc Liêu (468), An Giang (411), Tây Ninh (305), Bình Thuận (298), Cà Mau (241), Cần Thơ (199), Sóc Trăng (193), Đồng Tháp (166), Tiền Giang (163), Long An (140), Hà Giang (138), Đắk Lắk (135), Bình Phước (107), Gia Lai (94), Vĩnh Long (92), Bến Tre (90), Trà Vinh (86), Đắk Nông (76), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (74), Ninh Thuận (55), Nghệ An (51), Hậu Giang (49), Thanh Hóa (49), Bắc Ninh (46), Khánh Hòa (44), Bắc Giang (43), Phú Thọ (39), Nam Định (37), Lâm Đồng (30), Quảng Ngãi… Read full this story

7,504 new cases of COVID-19, 70 deaths reported Friday have 280 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.