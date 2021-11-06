7,491 new cases of COVID-19, 58 deaths reported on Saturday

Preparing quarantine zones in Quảng Ninh — Photo VNA/VNS HÀ NỘI — A total of 7,491 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 961,038. There were also 58 fatalities announced on Saturday. Compared to Friday, the number of daily cases has decreased nationally by seven cases. Just 11 of the new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival. Đồng Nai Province tops the list with 1,085 new infections, followed by neighbouring HCM City with 986, and Bình Dương Province with 921. The capital city of Hà Nội reported 116 new cases. The other infections were found in An Giang (490), Kiên Giang (475), Cà Mau (318), Tây Ninh (267), Bạc Liêu (265), Tiền Giang (229), Bình Thuận (205), Sóc Trăng (203), Cần Thơ (201), Đồng Tháp (198), Hà Giang (146), Long An (142), Vĩnh Long (97), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (96), Bến Tre (84), Trà Vinh (73), Đắk Lắk (73), Phú Thọ (71), Gia Lai (63), Thừa Thiên Huế (63), Bắc Ninh (53), Khánh Hòa (50), Ninh Thuận (49), Nghệ An (48), Bắc Giang (44), Quảng Ninh (43), Thanh Hóa (37), Nam Định (29), Lâm Đồng (27), Quảng Nam (27), Điện Biên (23), Đà Nẵng (21), Hà Nam (18),… Read full this story

