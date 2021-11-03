A COVID-19 checkpoint in Na Tông Commune, Điện Biên District, Điện Biên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 6,192 new cases were reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide tally to 938,549 since the start of the pandemic. A further 78 deaths were also announced. They were in HCM City (40), Bình Dương (13), Cần Thơ (4), Đồng Nai (4), Tiền Giang (3), An Giang (3), Bạc Liêu (2), Long An (2), Kiên Giang (2), Ninh Thuận (2), Vĩnh Long (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), Bình Thuận (1). Out of the new cases, 17 were imported and quarantined upon arrival. The number of infections increased by 555 cases compared to Tuesday's figures. Ninh Thuận had the highest number of infections with 1,009 new cases, though this number includes 914 cases added from the previous days. Hà Nội recorded 76 new cases. The other areas that recorded new COVID-19 cases were HCM City (985), Đồng Nai (905), Bình Dương (773), Kiên Giang (374), An Giang (312), Bạc Liêu (290), Tây Ninh (272), Tiền Giang (207), Sóc Trăng (193), Cần Thơ (152), Bình Thuận (136), Long An (119), Hà Giang (118), Đắk Lắk (98), Đồng Tháp (97), Quảng… Read full this story

6,192 new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on Wednesday have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.