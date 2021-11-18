18 cases of Covid-19 reported in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh

On the morning of February 11, Vietnam recorded 18 more cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 2,019. Of the 18 new patients, there are 15 cases in Hai Duong, the country’s largest hotspot and 3 cases in Quang Ninh. In Quang Ninh, all three patients, No. 2092, 2093, 2094 are residents of Dong Trieu Town, including a 26-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy who previously had close contact with Covid-19 patients and have been under quarantine since January 28 and 29. The third patient is a 23-year-old woman, a worker of POYUN Co., Ltd., based in Chi Linh City of Hai Duong province, who has been isolated since January 29. All 3 patients are treated at the Vietnam-Sweden Hospital in Uong Bi District of Quang Ninh. Hai Duong recorded 15 cases, patients No.2095-2109. All of them had close contact with Covid-19 patients and have been under quarantine so the risk of spreading the disease to community has been prevented. By February 11 morning (the last day of the lunar year), Vietnam recorded a total of 2,019 cases of Covid-19, including 1,215 domestically-transported cases. Since January 28, the Covid-19 epidemic has spread to 13 provinces and cities in Vietnam,… Read full this story

