13 wards, communes, towns in HCM City at ‘high level’ of COVID risk

HCM CITY— In HCM City 13 out of 312 wards, communes and towns remained at 'high risk' of COVID-19 spread as of November 8, according to the Department of Health. But there are no restrictions on travelling there. The city's status in the four-level categorisation is 'medium risk'. Cần Giờ and Nhà Bè districts are at 'high risk' because they have people working in industrial parks and export processing zones, which have COVID-19 incidence. Districts 3, 10, 12, Bình Tân, Bình Thạnh, Bình Chánh, and Hóc Môn are 'medium' and the remaining 13 are 'low'. Phạm Đức Hải, deputy head of the city Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said there are 900-1,000 new COVID-19 cases every day. City authorities have instructed the public to comply with preventive measures and… Read full this story

