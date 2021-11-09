1.3 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Việt Nam through COVAX

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — A total of 1,319,600 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines supplied through COVAX's Advance Purchase Agreement with the manufacturer arrived in Hà Nội on Tuesday, announced UNICEF Việt Nam. This brings the total donation from COVAX to Việt Nam to 27,099,730 doses, or over 70 per cent of the initiative's pledge to deliver 38.9 million shots free-of-charge for Việt Nam in 2021. The shipment comes after the US provided another 2,873,520 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, also via COVAX, to Việt Nam over the past few days. 1,316,250 doses arrived on November 6 in Hà Nội, and 1,557,270 doses arrived in two shipments on November 7 and 8 in HCM City, according to a statement from the US Embassy in Việt Nam. This is the seventh delivery to Việt Nam, totalling more than 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses made available by the United States. "The United States has committed more than $30.2 million in COVID-19 related assistance for Việt Nam since the beginning of the pandemic. Building on our long-standing cooperation and investment in Việt Nam's health infrastructure, we have provided support to essentially every pillar of the country's… Read full this story

