Young volunteer helps islanders prevent COVID

Nguyễn Thanh Nhựt (glasses, centre) on a boat outside his native Hải Tặc Island, Kiên Giang. —Photo tienphong.vn KIÊN GIANG — After returning to his hometown on Hải Tặc Island in the Mekong Delta’s Kiên Giang Province, Nguyễn Thanh Nhựt's found himself with time on his hands. Not wanting to sit around idle, the 19-year-old decided to volunteer to help fight the pandemic. "Although my hometown is far from the mainland, there is still a high risk for the pandemic to spread to the island because foods and other necessity goods must be transported from the mainland,” Nhựt, a marketing student at An Giang University, told Tiền Phong (Pioneer) online newspaper. During his time as a volunteer, Nhựt has had a chance to contribute to his hometown's efforts in preventing the pandemic, as well as gain new knowledge about health and connect with many people on the island. But this was not an easy job. Besides juggling his volunteer work with online university classes, Nhựt had to deal with other challenges such as bad weather on the way to surrounding islands to collect samples for COVID-19 testing. "We often have to travel by boats to surrounding islands to collect samples for COVID-19 testing and it is easy… Read full this story
- Amid fires, young volunteers team up to rescue horses from evacuated ranches
- SF supervisors back off plan to charge tolls to enter, exit Treasure Island
- Best anti wrinkle creams: How to prevent signs of ageing, reduce fine lines, regenerate skin cells and boost collagen
- Major U-turn planned on housing benefit for young people
- ‘Kill them, kill them, kill them’: the volunteer army plotting to wipe out Britain’s grey squirrels
- Change Generation: Emma Taylor, Co-Founder, European Disaster Volunteers
- Who Are Uganda's Crime Preventers?
- Getting young Germans involved in foreign culture policy for 10 years with 'kulturweit'
- Megan Barton-Hanson sees a therapist once a week after being burgled and suffering a break-up since starring on Love Island
- Trump helping to turn Orange County blue. It could give Dems the House
Young volunteer helps islanders prevent COVID have 354 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.