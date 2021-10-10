Nguyễn Thanh Nhựt (glasses, centre) on a boat outside his native Hải Tặc Island, Kiên Giang. —Photo tienphong.vn KIÊN GIANG — After returning to his hometown on Hải Tặc Island in the Mekong Delta’s Kiên Giang Province, Nguyễn Thanh Nhựt's found himself with time on his hands. Not wanting to sit around idle, the 19-year-old decided to volunteer to help fight the pandemic. "Although my hometown is far from the mainland, there is still a high risk for the pandemic to spread to the island because foods and other necessity goods must be transported from the mainland,” Nhựt, a marketing student at An Giang University, told Tiền Phong (Pioneer) online newspaper. During his time as a volunteer, Nhựt has had a chance to contribute to his hometown's efforts in preventing the pandemic, as well as gain new knowledge about health and connect with many people on the island. But this was not an easy job. Besides juggling his volunteer work with online university classes, Nhựt had to deal with other challenges such as bad weather on the way to surrounding islands to collect samples for COVID-19 testing. "We often have to travel by boats to surrounding islands to collect samples for COVID-19 testing and it is easy… Read full this story

Young volunteer helps islanders prevent COVID have 354 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.