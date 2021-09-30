Young vlogger brings Việt Nam to life

Kiều Trinh The internet is flooded with vloggers specializing in food and travel, but with many borders closed they now need to refocus their work. One such vlogger in Việt Nam has almost 2 million subscribers. Đinh Võ Hoài Phương goes by the name Khoai Lang Thang, and his videos specialise in the normal lives of Vietnamese people. "Welcome to Khoai Lang Thang channel. And I’m Khoai,” are the opening words of most of the young man’s videos, which immediately attract audiences with his sweet Southwestern voice and bright smile. Through his videos, Phương leads us to visit various places in Việt Nam to get acquainted with the people, not to mention to see many delicious dishes. Đinh Võ Hoài Phương is famous for his vlogs about the normal life of the Vietnamese people. Photo courtesy of Khoai Lang Thang An article, a story or a dish can all be an inspiration for Phương to plan a trip. His videos give a true look at the idyllic working life of local people. The range of his content is wide: he follows people on boats to harvest bananas or lotus roots in U Minh forest, picks root vegetables in Đồng Tháp, or wanders around squid fishing boats… Read full this story

