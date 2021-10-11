Young Vietnamese artist to perform at Head In The Clouds Music Festival

HÀ NỘI Mỹ Anh, 19, is the only Vietnamese representative at the 2021 Head In The Clouds Music Festival in the US. Head In The Clouds will take place over two days, November 6 and 7, at Rose Bowl Los Angeles Stadium (US) with the participation of many international artists such as Umi, Audrey Nuna, Elephante, DPR IAN annd Josh Pan. This is the third time this international festival has been held by 88Rising.com, a famous record label that is loved by many young people in the US. In order to ensure safety amid the pandemic, 88Rising requires audience to be fully vaccinated before attending the event. Mỹ Anh is preparing for her special performance on the stage of 2021 Head In The Clouds. — Photo courtesy of Mỹ Anh "I’ve had to keep it a secret for the past two months. I’m so happy. I do not know what to say. This is a dream. Please support my performance at the 2021 Head In The Clouds concert in November," Mỹ Anh shared on her fanpage. Mỹ Anh is a female singer who is loved by young Vietnamese audiences. She is the youngest child of diva Mỹ Linh and musician Anh Quân. In 2020, Mỹ Anh launched her first single 'Got… Read full this story

