Worrying rise in number of young people vaping in Việt Nam

The number of young people taking up vaping in Việt Nam is rising — VNA/VNS photo HÀ NỘI — A 15-year-old boy from Hà Nội's Thạch Thất District was taken to Saint Paul Hospital early this month, after falling into a vaping-induced coma. He is one of the many young people in Việt Nam who have taken up the habit. He said that he inhaled e-cigarettes filled with oil he bought from an unknown seller. According to doctors from the hospital, there has been a marked rise in admissions from patients suffering from poisoning caused by e-cigarettes. The Director of the Poison Control Center at Bạch Mai Hospital, Nguyễn Trung Nguyên, said that the centre has seen an increase in patients admitted with illnesses relating to the use of e-cigarettes. The centre recently treated some students from the northern province of Yên Bái. According to their families, they were offered e-cigarettes with very strange flavours, free of charge. After using the products, the children showed signs of intoxication, such as mental abnormalities. Their hands would jitter until they were exhausted and fell asleep. Test results showed that the e-cigarettes contained narcotic drugs. Nguyên said many new drugs are hidden in e-cigarette…

