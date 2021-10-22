World Luxury Hotel Awards 2021 honours 5 high-class hotels and resorts of Sun Group

CapitaLand again recognised as global sustainability leader in property sector "Vaccine passport" – both citizens and businesses are waiting impatiently “Western City” in the heart of the capital – regarded as the coordinates of the international community Special factors at two high-end resorts of Sun Group named in the Top 25 Leading Asian Resorts Despite Covid hurdles, businesses strive to sustain production, supply of essential goods Five hotels and resorts under the Sun Hospitality Group (SHG) – the tourism resort brand of Sun Group – have been honoured at the World Luxury Hotel Awards (WLHA) 2021, which is one of the most reputable awards in the world in the field of hotels and resorts. In particular, Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery, a 5-star hotel with splendid Indochinese architectural style, located in the center of Sa Pa (Lao Cai) was named "Hotel with the most luxurious architecture in the world" (Luxury Architecture Design Hotel – Global Winner). This is the second time this award has been given to a hotel which CNN compared to a "palace" in the middle of Sapa, where there is an impressive intersection between ancient French architecture and the unique indigenous culture of the Northwest region. Hotel de la Coupole- MGallery… Read full this story

