World Food Day 2021: More sustainable agri-food systems needed

Rice harvesting in the southern city of Cần Thơ. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Liêm HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam must play its part in developing more "transparent, responsible, and sustainable" agri-food systems in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Quốc Doanh. Speaking at an event marking the 41st World Food Day, and the 76th anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Doanh said that Việt Nam recognised the important role of digital technology in increasing the efficiency, productivity and quality of agricultural production. The country is also paying more attention to the connection between producers and consumers, reducing agricultural waste and increasing the resilience of food supplies during the pandemic. Doanh said that Việt Nam had been making efforts to promote green sustainable consumption to protect both the environment and public health. Despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and natural disasters, Việt Nam has ensured food security for its population of nearly 100 million people. Surplus stock is available for export. Việt Nam's agriculture sector provides livelihoods for more than 60 per cent of people living in rural areas and contributes 14.85 per cent to the country's gross domestic products…

