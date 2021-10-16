3,797 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Friday Businesses required to report prices of COVID-19 testing kits Provinces still imposing own COVID-19 regulations on travellers despite Health Ministry decision Fourth wave of COVID-19 severely affects labour market All HCM City districts contain COVID outbreak Workers at an industrial park in HCM City wait for a COVID-19 rapid test. Photo vnkm.yte.gov.vn HCM CITY — Thousands of workers in industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City have received free COVID-19 rapid tests. The free tests have been offered by the Healthy Vietnam System (Hệ thống Việt Nam Khỏe Mạnh) which deploys technological solutions, including QR code scanning in testing and immunisation management. The platform offers electronic health declaration, test registration, sample taking and testing result management on a phone with QR codes. It was developed by Sovico Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Health's Information Technology Department and the Ministry of Information and Communications' Authority for Information Technology Applications. Many businesses in the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in District 7 have registered for free COVID-19 rapid tests offered by Healthy Vietnam System, including Nikkiso Vietnam Co., Ltd. and Pepperl+Fuchs Vietnam Co., Ltd. A representative of Tân Bình Industrial Park said dozens of thousands of workers in the industrial parks must be tested periodically. The use of QR code scanning helps save costs… Read full this story

Workers receive free COVID-19 rapid tests have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.