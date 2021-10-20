“Western City” in the heart of the capital – regarded as the coordinates of the international community

Special factors at two high-end resorts of Sun Group named in the Top 25 Leading Asian Resorts Despite Covid hurdles, businesses strive to sustain production, supply of essential goods VinFast announces global debut of its new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show Sun Group launch colourful riverside resort city – Sun Riverside Village Sun Group makes a cooperation with The Ascott Limited Vinhomes Smart City, where there is an intersection of communities from 20 countries, creates opportunities for young people to exchange, discover and acquire the preeminent features of diverse cultures from around the world. Dream of “global citizenship” "Young people believe that international experience is the path leading to a better quality of life in the future" is the outcome of the "Research Report on Vietnamese Young Generation" performed by the British Council. Globalisation and deep international integration aiming to adapt to a world full of competition has shaped young people in modern times. Modern young people want to be exposed to many cultures, equipping themselves with foreign languages, international working skills and acquiring the preeminent features of developed countries. Having a high appreciation for the advantages brought from studying overseas, such as access to advanced education system and colourful civilisations, many young people said that… Read full this story

