Liverpool's Roger Hunt who died earlier this week. Photo courtesy of Liverpool FC Paul Kennedy Despite my colleagues thinking to the contrary, I'm not actually that old. Or at least that's what I keep telling myself. Yeah, I get my date of birth is closer to the end of the Second World War than today, and yes, I understand flares were all the rage in my early years, but although I'm certainly the wrong side of 40, I still don't class myself as that old. One particularly colleague of mine will no doubt disagree (yes Van, I'm talking about you). Today is International Day of Older Persons, and I'm not quite at the stage to be included in this group. This week former Liverpool striker Roger Hunt passed away. And although he long left Liverpool before I was born, I'm still fully aware of the impact he had on my club. In 404 league appearances for the Reds, he scored a staggering 244 goals, and on international duty, netted 18 times in 34 appearances for England. Up until his death, he was one of only four surviving members of the World Cup winning squad of 1966. Now there are just… Read full this story

We’ll never see the likes of Roger again have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.